PAUL M. ROBERTS
On Thursday, February 28, 2019, Paul M. Roberts of Silver Spring, Maryland. Beloved husband of the late Mildred Bokser Roberts; loving father of Lisa Roberts (David Glass) and Jonathan Roberts; devoted grandfather, lovingly called "Epa"; dear brother of the late Joyce Braman; uncle of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Born in New York City, Paul served as a Corporal in the US Army Air Corps during World War II
. He was a cryptographer with the 437th Troop Carrier Group and participated in Operations Overlord (Battle of Normandy), Dragoon and Market Garden. He received a Presidential Unit Citation and the French Legion of Honor. He spent the last 50 years as a photographer and writer in Maryland. A memorial service will be held for family and friends this Sunday March 10, 2019. Contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice or The Office of Strategic Services (OSS) Society. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC, under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.