

PAUL MARTIN MALONE (Age 62)



Formerly of Alexandria, VA, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and H. Marie Malone. He is survived by his brothers, Michael, Robert, and Chris (Nancy); six nephews and two nieces. Paul recently moved to Mechanicsville, Virginia to be closer to family. Paul will be missed by his family and friends. He was a good friend and neighbor to many on Mosby Street in Alexandria. He was devoted to his cat, Hawk. Paul was certain in all things and determined to always be precise and correct. A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Ivy Hill Cemetery, Alexandria, VA. After the service, family and friends will gather at the Atlantis Restaurant, Bradlee Shopping Center. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .