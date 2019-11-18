The Washington Post

Service Information
R.N. Horton's Funeral Home - Washington
600 Kennedy St. NW
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-829-9000
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Beltsville Seventh Day Adventist Church
4200 Ammendale Rd
Beltsville, MD
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Beltsville Seventh Day Adventist Church
4200 Ammendale Rd.
Beltsville, MD
Paul A. Mitchell  

Passed on Monday, November 4, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Breasley L. Mitchell; two sons, Marcus (Sara) and Jason; four brothers, Iverson Mitchell, Ronald Mitchell, Stephen Mitchell, and Brian Mitchell; one sister, Candace Mitchell; four grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing, Thursday, November 21, 2019 10 a.m. until time of funeral service 11 a.m. at Beltsville Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4200 Ammendale Rd., Beltsville, MD. Services entrusted to R.N. Horton Co. Morticians, Inc.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 18, 2019
