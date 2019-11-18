

Paul A. Mitchell



Passed on Monday, November 4, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Breasley L. Mitchell; two sons, Marcus (Sara) and Jason; four brothers, Iverson Mitchell, Ronald Mitchell, Stephen Mitchell, and Brian Mitchell; one sister, Candace Mitchell; four grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing, Thursday, November 21, 2019 10 a.m. until time of funeral service 11 a.m. at Beltsville Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4200 Ammendale Rd., Beltsville, MD. Services entrusted to R.N. Horton Co. Morticians, Inc.