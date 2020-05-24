Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL MYERS. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

MYERS Paul Francis Myers, Jr. On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, Paul Francis Myers, Jr., age 77, of Silver Spring, MD, passed away from Covid-19 while in rehabilitation for a stroke. He was the devoted husband to his wife of 52 years, Margaret; beloved father of Melanie Myers and Amy Myers Pasion (George), all of Ashburn, VA, and Paul F Myers III of Las Vegas, NV. He was "Pop Pop" to his grandchildren, Grant and Brooke Pasion, who he adored with all his heart. Paul is also survived by his brothers, James (Bonnie), Fuzzy (Kay), and Chris; sister, Lucille Johansen; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Paul Myers Sr. and Lucille Hartnett Myers, brother, Brian, and sister, Mary Natali. Paul was born on August 21, 1942 in Los Angeles, CA, while his father was working as a lawyer for the DoJ. He grew up in the Tenleytown neighborhood of NW Washington, DC. As the oldest son of seven children, he fell into the role of family patriarch when his parents passed. Over the years, he was the glue that kept his expanding family together. Always kind, wise, and ever cheerful, his home was the hub for gatherings of family and friends - he loved bringing everyone together for a good party. Everyone was always welcome at his home. He was there for anyone who needed help or guidance, and always put others before himself. Affectionately nicknamed "Redman" for his bright red hair in his youth, Paul made many life-long friends in the DC area. His great sense of humor and love of a good time drew others toward him. He attended grade school at St. Ann's Catholic School in Tenleytown, playing youth football and serving as an altar boy. For high school, he spent a year at Wilson High School before transferring and finishing at St. John's College High School, where he graduated in 1961. He spent the next several years working his way through college, while also becoming a husband and father. He received a B.A. from The University of Maryland in 1969. Paul had a successful career in construction and real estate. He was an accomplished homebuilder, running his own company for many years. He received awards and accolades, and was the subject of a number of news articles for his construction and building ventures. He retired from the building industry to focus on commercial real estate. Due to the current limitations, family and friends will be invited to a celebration of Paul's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Montgomery County MD Humane Society. In the meantime, please share your stories at

