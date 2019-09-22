PAUL V. NOONAN (Age 96)
On September 19, 2019 of Gaithersburg, MD departed this life with his children at his side. Paul is survived by eight children, Paul Jr, Patricia Noonan Dorsz, Geoffrey, Mary, Matthew, Stephen, Margaret (Peggy) Noonan Rosenberg, and Laura Noonan Charuhas. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Paul was preceded in death by daughter Denise Noonan Norris, wife and mother to his children Mary Reidy Noonan, and wife Norma Powell Noonan. He was a cherished friend to many and a dear companion to Willa Mae Loomis for many years. Born in Waterbury, CT in 1923, Paul served in World War II
as an Army paratrooper with the 17th Airborne Division, attended Catholic University on the GI Bill, and owned and operated several service stations in the DC area before transitioning into the retail furniture business. He was an avid golfer, Nats fan, and traveler. Family will receive friends at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd., West, Silver Spring, MD (Valet Parking) on Sunday, September 29, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 9705 Summit Ave., Kensington, MD 20895 on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure, Maryland Affiliate, 200 E. Joppa Rd., Suite 407, Towson, MD 21286.