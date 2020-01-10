

PAUL E. NUGENT, JR.



Paul E. Nugent, Jr Age 60, of Rockville, MD passed away on January 3, 2020. Paul is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughters Michelle Janine Nugent (Nick) and Abigail Rose Nugent. He is the dear brother of Kathlene O'Roark (Ernie), Karen Jelenfy, Paula Phillips, Patricia Nugent, and Michael Nugent (Beth). Paul is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Paul was a loyal employee with the Federal Drug Administration for nearly 21 years where he loved his Travel Management position as a Supervisory Financial Management Specialist. A memorial service will be held at Pumphrey Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Ave, Rockville, MD, 20850 on Sunday, January 12, 2020. The family will receive guests beginning at 12:30 p.m., followed by the memorial service at 1 p.m. All services will conclude at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider a donation in Paul's name to either or the . Please view and sign online family guestbook at: