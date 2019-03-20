PAUL PRESSMAN (Age 71)
Of Woodbridge, VA, born January 18, 1948 in Boston, MA to the late Anne and Meyer Pressman, passed March 19, 2019. He is the beloved husband of 48 years to Janet Pressman; loving father to Mara Surridge (Chris) and Elana Richman (Alex); grandfather of Hannah Surridge. He spent his career serving as a lawyer for the Army Corps of Engineers. A funeral service will be held at Temple B'nai Shalom, 7612 Old Ox Rd., Fairfax Station, VA 22039 on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment King David Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Paul's name to or to Temple B'nai Shalom.