Paul Victor Purcell



Born on May 15, 1959 and entered eternal life on Friday, February 1, 2019. He is survived by his son, Paul, Jr. (Sarah), two grandchildren Brandon and Casey, brothers, Mitchell (Debbie) and his twin brother, Phillip (Cecilia). Multiple nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. The late Russell and Juliet Purcell (parents), Russell (brother), sisters, Vivian, Gwendolyn, and Sharon. Paul was a first responder of 9/11 and was diagnosed with an incurable Interstitial Lung Disease.

Relatives and friends will be received on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Redland Baptist Church, 6922 Muncaster Mill Road, Rockville, Maryland where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment in Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, Maryland.