

Paul Edmond Saah, Jr,

(Age 62)



Passed into eternity on April 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his cherished parents, Paul M. and Linda P. Saah. Beloved husband of Angela Saah. Step father to Joe Shea. Loving brother to Norma (Mattia) Saad, Rita (Issa) Albina and Robert (Helen) Saah. Blessed uncle and godfather to many nieces and nephews. Volunteer football coach and community leader touching the lives of many people throughout his unique life.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1513 Dunster Rd., Rockville, MD 20854 on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Coach Paul's Scholarship Fund, 127 Starfish Dr., Holden Beach, NC 28462. Please view and sign the family guest book at: