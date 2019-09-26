PAUL D. SACKS
On Tuesday, September 24, 2019, Paul Sacks of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of the late Adele Judith Sacks; devoted father of Jill Sacks. Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, 3:30 p.m. at Judean Chapel, 16225 Batchellors Forest Road, Olney, MD 20832 with interment to follow at Judean Memorial Gardens. Family will be receiving friends at the residence of Kathy and Paul Ravenscroft in Olney, MD following interment. Memorial contributions may be made to JSSA Hospice or American Diabetes Association. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.