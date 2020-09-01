Paul Ferdinand Salditt, 88, passed away on August 30, 2020. He was born on March 9, 1932 in Milwaukee, WI to Frederick and Paula (Weiser) Salditt. His parents preceded him in death, as did his brothers Fred and Richard Salditt. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Miriam Cutler; three daughters: Karen Kotz (Paul) of Dana Point, CA, Katherine Honecker (Mark) of Chesapeake, VA, and Kimberly Poulin (Steven) of Amherst, MA; his step-children: Jonathan Cutler (Paula Parsons), Stephanie Cutler (Mark Sullivan), Audrey Whittington (Bill), and Leslie Sgro (Gregory); and 15 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Erika Brown of Orange, CA. Paul grew up in Milwaukee and enjoyed time at the family's Wisconsin lake home. After graduating from the University of Michigan with a degree in architecture, Paul served the Army before embarking on his architectural career. At the helm of his own architectural firm, Paul designed buildings for retail clients, including McDonald's, Safeway and Hechinger. He also designed medical centers in Northern Virginia and office and residential buildings throughout the region. Later in his career, Paul became a community philanthropist and leader, offering his pro bono architectural services for nonprofit organizations in the D.C. area. He served on the Boards of various Boys and Girls Clubs, as well as other organizations. Along the way he became personally devoted as a surrogate grandfather to a number of young people and sponsored their dreams for a better life. Paul continued to drive into the office and work at his drafting table into his late 80's. Services will be private at this time due to the coronavirus. All will be welcomed at a memorial service at Arlington National Cemetery in 2021 at a date to be determined. Memorial donations in Paul's name may be made to: Casey House Hospice, 6001 Muncaster Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20855.