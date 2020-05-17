Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL SALMON. View Sign Service Information Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC 5130 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington , DC 20016 (202)-966-6400 Send Flowers Notice

SALMON Paul Edward Salmon Born October 5, 1962 in Dallas, TX to John L. "Jack" and Helen (Wolff) Salmon. He passed away at the age of 57 in his Washington, DC home on May 1, 2020 due to cancer. Paul is preceded in death by his father, Jack Salmon and brother-in-law, Frank DiTucci. Paul is survived by his mother, Helen Salmon; sisters, Patty DiTucci, Nancy Free (Tom) and Margaret Seidel (Greg); brothers, Joe Salmon, John Salmon (Mary Ann) and Tim Salmon (Molly); 16 nieces and nephews; three great nieces and nephews; and beloved beagle, Stevie Nicks. Paul was exceptional in every aspect of his life. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and began his career at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in 1985 as an entry-level patent examiner. While working at the USPTO, he attended the National Law Center of The George Washington University and graduated with honors. Paul quickly rose to positions of responsibility and trust. Paul excelled in his work, not only because he was extremely intelligent and creative, but also because he was every bit as loyal, honorable, and kind. He approached his work with inspirational levels of intensity and integrity and an unparalleled sense of humor. He was an advisor to some, a mentor to others, and a friend to all. He tirelessly defended American interests, and his fair ness earned the respect of allies and adversaries alike. Everyone who met him, remem- bered him. Paul's talent put him on theworld's stage, but he never lost sight of where he came from or the people who mattered to him. He received numerous awards and honors during his 34-year career, including the Department of Commerce's highest honor - the Gold Medal Award, for successful negotiations to bring the international IP framework into the Digital Age. Through his many working years, with all his travels and accomplishments, he remained an earnest and gentle soul. This set him apart and made him unforgettable and irreplaceable. Paul contributed to the world of IP outside of the USPTO as well. He served as an adjunct faculty member at his alma mater, the National Law Center, where he lectured frequently on domestic and international intellectual property issues. Paul was a guest lecturer at several other law schools and universities, including George Mason University, Georgetown University, American University, Franklin Pierce Law Center, Fordham University, and Yeshiva University's Cardozo School of Law. Paul was a natural teacher. His law classes showcased his depth of knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and his ability to make just about anything fun. Paul enjoyed spending time with his closest friends, vacationing (especially in Provincetown) and visiting family. He was an exceptional soul; his ability to live a happy, joyous and free life was and will continue to be an inspiration to his many, many friends. During the last five years of his life, Paul was active in the DC recovery community. He walked through his challenges with dignity, grace and courage, providing an example of a life well lived to the very end. Paul's ashes will be interred at the family plot in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Dallas, TX at a private ceremony on May 30, 2020. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held in the coming months in Washington, DC. Memorials may be given to the Triangle Club, Washington, DC (



