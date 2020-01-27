

Dr. Paul Charles Scott



Passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019 in Arlington, Virginia at the age of 87. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Paul graduated from Bethesda Chevy-Chase High School before going to Cornell University, where he met fellow chemistry major Joan Randolph. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Cornell, married Joan, and at Passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019 in Arlington, Virginia at the age of 87. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Paul graduated from Bethesda Chevy-Chase High School before going to Cornell University, where he met fellow chemistry major Joan Randolph. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Cornell, married Joan, and at University of Minnesota received his PhD in Physical Chemistry. He worked for American Cyanamid before becoming a federal employee, settling with his family in Arlington, Virginia. Paul worked for the Department of the Interior, then the Department of Energy's Office of Coal Resources, and received the American Chemical Society Division of Fuel Chemistry Distinguished Service Award for management of advanced research programs in coal liquification, coal gasification, and advanced biotechnology to make clean energy products from coal.

Paul was a lifelong volunteer and donor to causes that benefited the less fortunate. He served on the Board of Directors for Sheltered Occupational Enterprises for 10 years, a program offering training and job placement for learning-disabled people. He canvassed tirelessly to support Arlingtonians for a Better County and Democratic candidates. After retirement, Paul taught money management and chess to Arlington County Jail detainees, volunteered for meals-on-wheels, and for Unitarian Church projects. He was also an avid vegetable gardener, bridge player, reader and thinker. He and Joan enjoyed traveling, bridge, friends, and time spent together. His kindness to all, devotion to his wife and children, and tireless efforts to contribute to the betterment of society encompasses a life well-lived.

Paul was preceded in death by Joan, his wife of 51 years, his daughter, Roberta and his brother, Bob. He is survived by his sister, Martha Scott, daughters, Dr. Dorothy Scott, Catherine (George) Steen and Sarah (Robert) Brock, and two grandchildren, Jonathan Brock and Layla Scott.

We thank the staff at the Jefferson for their constant care and kindness to Paul.