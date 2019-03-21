Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL SEYMOUR.



Paul A. Seymour

Col., U.S. Air Force (Ret.)



Col. Paul A. Seymour of Alexandria, Virginia was born January 28, 1935 in Long Beach, California and born into eternal life March 18, 2019. He was 84.

Since 1972, he lived in the Mount Vernon area of Alexandria, Virginia and was an active member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church. He enjoyed Sunday brunch with family and friends at Murphy's Irish Pub, trips to see lighthouses and covered bridges, wintering in Siesta Key, and has been an avid stamp collector since childhood.

Paul was a proud and distinguished fighter pilot in the United States Air Force, having served his country for more than 20 years. He flew missions over Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis. During the Vietnam War , he was stationed at Takhli Royal Thai Air Base (354th TFS), flew the F-105D "Thunderchief" fighter aircraft on 100 combat missions over North Vietnam, and was awarded two Silver Star medals, two Distinguished Flying Cross medals, thirteen Air medals, and many other decorations and awards. While assigned to the Pentagon, he served on the Joint Chiefs of Staff and was awarded two Legion of Merit medals. After retiring from the service, Paul worked as Chief, Foreign Military Sales, Western Division for Lear Siegler, Inc.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Mary Kay, his parents, Francis and Maude Seymour, and his brother Frank. He is survived by his five children: Debbie (Jake McInerney), Jim, Dan, Susie (Jeff Cyr), and Tim (Chandra Seymour), and the many grandchildren that brought him much joy: Jack, Grace, Hank, Paige (Matt), Will, Meghan, Marie, Emily, Kari and Clare. He also is survived by his siblings, Andy (Mary), Mary Lou, Mike (Cecilia) and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Road, Springfield, Virginia. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8710 Mount Vernon Highway, Alexandria, Virginia, on Friday, March 22 at 3 p.m, followed by a light reception. A private burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Catholic Church or Catholic Charities.