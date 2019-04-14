

Paul Elliot Shapiro

(Age 73)



Beloved husband of Winnie Shapiro, died on April 10, 2019 in Delray Beach, FL, of colon cancer. He was a graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and had a law degree from George Washington University. He was father to Benjamin, Mark (Robert Healy) and Adam (Vicki) Shapiro and grandfather to Alexander and Marissa Shapiro. A 50-year resident of Northern Virginia, he was a retired patent examiner with the U. S. Patent and Trademark Office and a long-time private income tax preparer. He loved electric trains, making wooden toys and crafts, science fiction, birding, gardening and fishing. A quiet person, he was a real jack-of-all-trades and could figure out how to do anything. He was trusted and relied upon by all who knew him.