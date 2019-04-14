Paul Elliot Shapiro
(Age 73)
Beloved husband of Winnie Shapiro, died on April 10, 2019 in Delray Beach, FL, of colon cancer. He was a graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and had a law degree from George Washington University. He was father to Benjamin, Mark (Robert Healy) and Adam (Vicki) Shapiro and grandfather to Alexander and Marissa Shapiro. A 50-year resident of Northern Virginia, he was a retired patent examiner with the U. S. Patent and Trademark Office and a long-time private income tax preparer. He loved electric trains, making wooden toys and crafts, science fiction, birding, gardening and fishing. A quiet person, he was a real jack-of-all-trades and could figure out how to do anything. He was trusted and relied upon by all who knew him.
Graveside service at King David Memorial Gardens on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Habitat for Humanity, https://www.habitat.org
