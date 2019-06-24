

Paul M. Shatz



It is with sadness we announce the passing of Paul Melvin Shatz of Fox Hill on June 21, 2019 ,Paul Shatz was an influential visionary, planner, and above all a family man. He was a beloved husband to Deane Shatz for 71 years, devoted father to four children, proud and present grandfather to 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. It was important to him to share his love of travel and philanthropy as a family. Paul leaves behind a strong legacy after a dynamic and full life.

Paul was born April 17, 1923 in Saint Louis, Missouri. He served in World War II in the Pacific. After coming home, he met and married the love of his life and worked as a pattern maker at his father's dress factory and then as a dress salesman for his father-in-law. At the age of 35, with a supportive wife and four children, he embarked on a new career at A.G. Edwards & Sons. He started as an intern and worked his way up the corporate ladder. He made partner, then became Senior Vice President of Financial Services and a member of the firm's Board of Directors. His contributions and leadership helped A.G. Edwards & Sons grow from a small firm of 12 branches to more than 450, from 120 brokers to more than 5,000. Both the leaders in the industry and his peers honored Paul with the title "Mr. Mutual Funds" due to his pioneering work mutual funds industry. He also helped found the College for Financial Planning in Colorado. Paul was active in philanthropy and championed entrepreneurship and education along with creating a stronger Israel as a Guardian of the Technion Institute of Technology in Haifa, Israel. He and Deane were art collectors and longtime contributors to the Corcoran Gallery of Art, Bezalel Academy in Jerusalem and Saint Louis Art Museum. Paul will be sorely missed.

The service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25 at the Garden of Remembrance, 14321 Comus Road Clarksburg, MD 20871. Shiva will be held on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the home of Janet Shatz Snyder