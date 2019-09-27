

PAUL ERIC SIEFRING (Age 64)



Paul "Eric" Siefring of Wheaton, MD passed on Friday, August 23, 2019. He was born in August of 1955 in Takoma Park, MD to Betty and Paul Siefring. Eric was a graduate of Bladensburg High School and University of Maryland University College with a degree in Business and Management in 1979. He worked for the Federal Government for 37 years, most recently at Bethesda Naval Hospital/Walter Reed Medical Center retiring in 2013.

Eric was an avid square dancer participating in many different clubs in the DC area. He served as a delegate to the Washington Area Square Dancers Cooperative Association for several years. Bridge was one of his passions. Eric first took lessons in 1998 at the Washington Bridge Center in Silver Spring. He participated in clubs and contests, winning several trophies. Eric joined Toastmasters International in 2009, participating in five clubs over the next six years. He held leadership positions in each of those clubs, including President, Vice President Education, Secretary and Sergeant-at-Arms. He attained both Competent Communicator and Competent Leader status.