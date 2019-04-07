Paul Slothouber
(Age 85)
Passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Prince William Hospital in Manassas, VA. He was born on May 5, 1933 in Hamilton, IL to the late John and Jane Slothouber. Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Carolyn B. Slothouber of Manassas, VA; four children, Louis Slothouber (Karen), Linda Slothouber (Chris), Doug Slothouber, and Susan VanEpps; and seven grandchildren, Thomas, Colleen, Laura, Birk, Byron, Mark, and Caroline. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA where services will take place on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery, Leesburg, VA. Donations may be made to the at www.lung.org
, or the Arthritis National Research Foundation, www.arthritis.org
in loving memory of Paul Slothouber. Condolences may be sent to: