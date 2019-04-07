

PAUL EDWARD SLUBY SR., Esq.



Passed away peacefully March 27, 2019. By his side was his wife, daughter and son. A retired District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Officer, renowned certified genealogist, legal researcher and historian, he is preceded in death by his siblings and his son, Michael P. Sluby. He leaves to cherish his precious memories, his wife, Dr. Patricia Carter Sluby; two sons, Paul E. Sluby, Jr. and Thomas G. Sluby (Nancy); one daughter, Rene' S. Sluby; two stepdaughters, Felicia A. Ives and Dr. Julia A. Ives; and grandson, Michael P. Sluby. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Cecil Reid; nieces; nephews; other beloved relatives and his racquetball buddies; Bachelor-Bennedict Brothers and a host of dear friends. The family will receive friends at Christ United Methodist Church, 900 4th St. SW, Washington, DC 20024 on Monday, April 8 2019 at 9 a.m. with funeral service following at 10 a.m. Interment Tuesday, April 9, 12 noon at National Harmony Memorial Park Hyattsville, MD. Services entrusted to: