

Dr. Wm Paul Smith



left us this week Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the age of 85, and to the end unselfishly enjoyed and returned the love and affection for the many who cared for him. He gave back to the world as a scholar, public servant, family man and friend. A Washington DC transplant like many, He was deeply formed by his childhood experiences surviving the Dust Bowl and War years in southern Missouri with his father Ramey, mother Loeta, and brother Hollis Dain. Despite the odds and by virtue of every available sacrifice, the family and he were able to have for him to attend both Drury College and the doctoral program in Economics at Northwestern University . He spoke frequently of how grateful and proud he was of that chance and the people there who changed his life, and channeled that opportunity and intellect into working for others, first as a teacher and then as a civil servant.

The razor-sharp rigor of his work to help set economic policy during his 30+ years in the Treasury department grounded itself in uncompromising honesty and fairness. He spent his career helping the country as a whole rebound from economic crises, and in his personal life gave generously in time, guidance and resources to help others also fulfill their own educational opportunities and careers, regardless of origin, race, gender or background.

We are very grateful for all the love and support from friends, family, health care teams and the community, and are happy to say Paul passed very peacefully in his home as he had always hoped. He is survived by two sons, Paul II and Leland, and three grand-children, Julian, Harlow and Calvin. No services scheduled.