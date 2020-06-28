PAUL SOUZA
Paul A. Souza  
Of Belleair passed away on June 23 at age 73. He was the President and CEO of the Werres Corporation when he retired in 2016. Paul was a graduate of Brown University where he played D1 hockey. He was also a graduate of the Boston Latin School. Paul was an avid tennis player and golfer. He is survived by his loving wife Peggy of 23 years and his three sons, Brett Souza, Rockville, MD, Timothy Souza, Washington, DC, and Blair Ward, Arlington, MA. He was predeceased by his sister, Kathleen Souza Melody. Paul was a friend of everyone who knew him and will be greatly missed. Services will be private. Memorial contributions in Paul's name may be made to The American Heart Assn. at heart.org.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
