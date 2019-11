PAUL LESLIE STEVENS



On November 19, 2019, Paul Leslie Stevens, 78, of Chestertown, MD, retired F.A.A. air traffic controller at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, beloved husband of Ann McGinnis, father or Joseph Francis McGinnis, Matthew Leslie Stevens and Tracy Jo Stevens Renshaw, and grandfather of five.

Services will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD, where friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Interment in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.