

PAUL TANEY



Of Gaithersburg, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. His death came after a cancer diagnosis earlier in the year. Born in Jenkintown, PA, on June 19, 1954 to Joseph Augustine and Margaret Meigs Taney, he grew up in Potomac. He graduated from Winston Churchill HIgh School and earned a B.A. from the University of Maryland, College Park. Paul is survived by loving family members including his son, Matthew, former spouse and friend, Gloria Taney, brother Chris, sister Meg Founds, stepmother, Helen Taney, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Joseph Taney, Jr. Paul loved the Potomac River, canoeing, music, and studied programming languages and philosophy. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him. A private memorial will be held on Sunday, December 15. Memorial contributions can be made to a .