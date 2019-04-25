

PAUL D. TARANT (Age72)



Of Silver Spring, MD departed this life on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Born February 28, 1947 in Washington, DC, to the late William and Margaret (Monaco) Tarant. He was the beloved father of Stephanie Tarant and brother of Barbara Stanley of Culpepper, VA, Robert Tarant and wife Lila of Washington State, Lee Ann Tarant of Fairfield, PA, and the late Laura, William, Elsie, and George Tarant. Paul was a very successful small business owner, avid hunter, gourmet chef, and life-long friend to all those who knew and loved him. He was a strong man with many talents, who had a tremendous sense of humor, loved to tell stories, and sing a little. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, Saturday, April 27, from 10 to 11 a.m., where the Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. Procession to follow for interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suitland, MD.