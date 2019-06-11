The Washington Post

PAUL "Rudi" TISCHER

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc.
1050 York Road
Towson, MD
21204
(410)-823-1700
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Epiphany Lutheran Church
14411 Old Columbia Pike
Burtonsville, MD
PAUL TISCHER "Rudi"  

On June 9, 2019, Paul Rudolf "Rudi" Tischer, beloved husband of the late Trudi (Braun) Tischer; devoted father of Joe Kloeppel (Theresa), Ralf Tischer (Kim), Petey Hartung (Gerry), and Heidi Gordon (Barry). Also survived by seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Rudi is predeceased by his three sisters.
Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Wednesday, June 12 from 6 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 13 at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 14411 Old Columbia Pike, Burtonsville, MD 20866 at 2 p.m., followed by an hour of fellowship. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church.
Published in The Washington Post on June 11, 2019
