PAUL TOMPROS

Service Information
St Katherine's Greek Orthodox
3149 Glen Carlyn Rd
Falls Church, VA 22041
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church
3149 Glen Carlyn Rd.
Falls Church, VA
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church
3149 Glen Carlyn Rd.
Falls Church, VA
Notice
Paul Elias Tompros  

On Tuesday, July 22, 2019, Paul Elias Tompros passed away suddenly. Born in Washington, DC to the late Louis and Kalleope Tompros. Paul later married his beloved wife Margaret Oswald and together they had their loving daughter Amelia. For nearly 20 years Paul worked as a teacher in Western Maryland and through his love of acting, singing and playing music he then spent 26 years with the Capital Steps as their Theater Technical Director. As an educator and an actor Paul used his talents often to enrich the lives of others including working with the FBI Academy as a character actor during recruit trainer exercises.
Along with his wife and daughter, Paul is survived by his four brothers, John E. (Nancy), Michael E. (Leigh), his twin Andrew, Thomas E. (Lorene) Tompros and sister Christina (Gus) Stravros as well as many nieces and nephews and a host of loving in-laws, family and friends.
Family will receive friends on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 3149 Glen Carlyn Rd., Falls Church, VA 22041 where a funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a local humane society of your choice.
Published in The Washington Post on July 24, 2019
