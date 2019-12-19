PAUL H. WALKER "Mick" (Age 74)
Passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was born in Vandergrift, PA on May 29, 1945. He graduated from Salem College in West Virginia with a degree in business. After college, he enlisted in the army and served in the Vietnam War
. Mickey worked for P & P Contractors in Rockville as a comptroller for 43 years. He was an active member of the Washington Rockville Elks Lodge
15. Mickey also helped establish the OBGC youth tackle football program in the late 1970s. He coach his sons in football, baseball and basketball. Mickey was a resident of Olney, MD from 1974 to 2019. After retiring from work, Mickey enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his twin grandsons Jack and Lukas. He was the son of the late Paul and Helen (Vicini) Walker. He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Fischetti), sons Chris (Anne) and Jeff (Sapna), two grandsons, Jack and Lukas, a sister, Debbie (David) Fornaciari and a brother Tom (Lorraine) Walker, Cheswick, PA., and many nieces and nephews and a great niece and nephew.
Family and friends will be received at Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville, Rd. on Friday, December 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. for the viewing. A mass will be offered on Saturday, December 21 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Olney, MD. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vietnam Veterans.org
