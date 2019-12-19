The Washington Post

PAUL "Mick" WALKER (1945 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL "Mick" WALKER.
Service Information
Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
21525 Laytonsville Road
Laytonsville, MD
20882
(301)-948-3500
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
21525 Laytonsville Road
Laytonsville, MD 20882
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
21525 Laytonsville Road
Laytonsville, MD 20882
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Olney, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

PAUL H. WALKER "Mick" (Age 74)  

Passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was born in Vandergrift, PA on May 29, 1945. He graduated from Salem College in West Virginia with a degree in business. After college, he enlisted in the army and served in the Vietnam War. Mickey worked for P & P Contractors in Rockville as a comptroller for 43 years. He was an active member of the Washington Rockville Elks Lodge 15. Mickey also helped establish the OBGC youth tackle football program in the late 1970s. He coach his sons in football, baseball and basketball. Mickey was a resident of Olney, MD from 1974 to 2019. After retiring from work, Mickey enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his twin grandsons Jack and Lukas. He was the son of the late Paul and Helen (Vicini) Walker. He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Fischetti), sons Chris (Anne) and Jeff (Sapna), two grandsons, Jack and Lukas, a sister, Debbie (David) Fornaciari and a brother Tom (Lorraine) Walker, Cheswick, PA., and many nieces and nephews and a great niece and nephew.
Family and friends will be received at Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville, Rd. on Friday, December 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. for the viewing. A mass will be offered on Saturday, December 21 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Olney, MD. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vietnam Veterans.org. Online condolences may be expressed at:

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 19, 2019
bullet Vietnam War bullet World War II bullet Elks Lodge
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.