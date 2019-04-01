Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL WELYKORIDKO. View Sign

WELYKORIDKO Paul Baird Welykoridko Of Glenwood, Maryland passed away peacefully at the age of 47 on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 surrounded by his family. Paul is survived by his loving wife of nearly 18 years Catherine a.k.a. Kate Welykoridko; three beloved children, Ainsley (15), Baird (14) and Maddie (11); his parents, Serhij and Mary Ellen Welykoridko; his sister, Anne Wittenborn (William); his mother-in-law, Eileen Schwab; Kate's brother and sister, Matthew Schwab and Claire Vogel (Stephen); his nephews, Walker Wittenborn and Owen Vogel; his niece, Peyton Wittenborn; and many life-long friends. He will be missed by his faithful dog, Lulu. He is predeceased by his father-in-law, Terrance Schwab. Paul was born on June 21, 1971 in Trenton, New Jersey. He graduated from The Hun School of Princeton in 1989 and then Roanoke College in 1993 with a degree in International Relations and Affairs. He earned his MBA at Baruch College in 2003. Paul and Kate married in 2001 and joyfully welcomed three children into the world, whom he adored and loved immensely. In their own words, he is remembered by his children as a kind, gentle, patient man, a cheerful, artistic, funny optimist, an encouraging, supportive, loving father and a strong, smart, driven fighter who inspired them to pursue their dreams and, through his actions, taught them to never give up. Paul defined warrior and was the epitome of grace. His legacy is huge. He was simply amazing. Paul began his financial services career as an Associate Financial Consultant in 1993 at Merrill Lynch in New York City. He joined their Retirement Services Group in 1996, climbing the ranks to Director, Head of Investment Products Group. He also enjoyed many great years at Morgan Stanley. Most recently, he moved to T. Rowe Price working as a Product Manager in Retirement Plan Services in Owings Mills, Maryland. While Paul's career was certainly accomplished, he will be most remembered for the personal gifts and interests he shared with his family and friends. He had a profound ability to connect with people and possessed a unique loyalty to friends and an undying love for family. Paul enjoyed traveling with his wife and children and had a passion for biking, golf, baseball, kayaking and lacrosse, as well as watches and cars. On any given weekend, he could be found on the sidelines cheering for his children, taking in movies with his family, enjoying the outdoors or just spending quality time with those he loved. Paul also adored music and those closest to him will cherish fondly the memories of him singing melodically into makeshift microphones in a way that would brighten anyone's day. Right now, he is singing "Oh take my hand, we're riding out tonight to case the promised land...Oh Thunder Road." Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewings Wednesday, April 3 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at The Orthodox Church of St. Matthew, 7271 Eden Brook Drive, Columbia, Maryland 21046. His funeral mass will be held Thursday, April 4 at 11 a.m. at The Orthodox Church of St. Matthew, 7271 Eden Brook Drive, Columbia, Maryland, 21046. Interment will follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Garden, 2150 Mount View Road, Marriottsville, Maryland 21104.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewings Wednesday, April 3 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at The Orthodox Church of St. Matthew, 7271 Eden Brook Drive, Columbia, Maryland 21046. His funeral mass will be held Thursday, April 4 at 11 a.m. at The Orthodox Church of St. Matthew, 7271 Eden Brook Drive, Columbia, Maryland, 21046. Interment will follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Garden, 2150 Mount View Road, Marriottsville, Maryland 21104.

