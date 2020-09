It is with regret that we notify the members of Steamfitters Local 602 of the death of Retired Brother Paul F Wiley. Graveside services will be held at the Culpepper National Cemetery, 501 E Chandler Street, Culpeper, VA 22701 on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required. Notice #1776.