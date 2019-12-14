The Washington Post

PAUL WILLIAMS (1921 - 2019)
Paul Augustus Williams (Age 98)  

On Thursday, December 12, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. He is survived by his loving sister Mabel R. Grantham; and his nieces, Donna, Cheryl and Denise and many grand nieces and nephews. Mr. Williams was predeceased by his beloved sister Margaret and his nephews, Douglas and David and niece, Regina.
 
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 14, 2019
