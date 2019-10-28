

Dr. Paul Wong (Age 58)



Passed away unexpectedly on October 19, 2019. Paul was a kind, loving and gentle man who enjoyed his family and friends and the feelings were greatly reciprocated. He loved learning, and especially enjoyed his career as a researcher and professor in the field of retinal cell biology and eye disease, and was well regarded by his friends and peers. Paul received his B.Sc with honors, and M.Sc from the University of Manitoba, and completed his Ph.D. in biochemistry at the University of Ottawa. Following a Postdoctoral Fellowship at the National Eye Institute, N.I.H., in Bethesda, and a faculty position at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, he became the Reunette Harris Professor of Ophthalmology at Emory University Medical School, Atlanta, GA. His primary focus was to understand the mechanisms of degenerative retinal diseases, in order to aid in the development of methods and more effective treatments for preventable blindness. Paul spent nearly 40 years in science, publishing many scientific articles, book chapters and contributing extensively to his field. His studies merged retinal biology, bioinformatics, genetic analysis and molecular technologies.

In addition to being an accomplished scientist, Paul was a humble man. He did, however have a highly developed and wicked sense of humor, which was greatly appreciated by those who knew him. Paul was also a talented artist who could draw both comedic sketches and beautiful figures. He is greatly missed by all who knew him. Paul was predeceased by his father, Wen, and his mother, Jun. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Peter and Jeanne Wong.

A memorial and celebration of Paul's life and work will be held at ARVO in Baltimore in May, 2020. Donations in Paul's name may be made to Foundation Fighting Blindness.