PAUL ZUCKER



PAUL A. ZUCKER

On Saturday, July 4, 2020, Paul Alan Zucker passed away at the age of 75. Paul was born in 1944 in New York to Dr. Gary and Mrs. Ruth Zucker. He is survived by his younger brother Norman Zucker. He was husband to Sherry; father to David; stepfather to Philip and Andrew Martin; and loving grandfather to Jacob.He received a degree in physics from the University of Chicago and a PhD in physics from Stanford University, and he held two postdoctoral positions. He worked at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. A lifelong scholar, Paul was deeply interested in science, language, and music. His passion for birding helped to catalog birds along the Triadelphia Reservoir; he also served as past President of the Maryland Ornithological Society. He was fluent in several languages, including Hebrew. Also, he played bass for the Montgomery Symphony orchestra.A graveside funeral service was held on July 7, 2020 at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, Clarksburg, Maryland. Contributions can be made to the Howard County chapter of the Maryland Ornithological Society in Paul's memory.



