ATKESON Dr. Paula Granger Atkeson Dr. Paula Granger Atkeson died on May 2, 2019. Born on April 14, 1934 in Washington, DC. Paula graduated from Smith College in 1955 with a degree in history. After graduating from Smith, her first employment was as a social worker for the New York City Welfare Department. In 1956, she married Timothy Breed Atkeson (1927 - 1994) and moved to Washington, DC in 1957. By 1963, she had given birth to five boys: Timothy (1957 - 2010), Christopher (1959-), Andrew (1961-), Nicholas (1962-) and Mark (1963-). While raising her boys, she went to school and received a Masters in Social Work from Howard University in 1966. In 1967, she published "Alternative Career Opportunities for the Neighborhood Worker", which was a precursor to her earning a PhD in Social Work in 1979 and becoming a practicing psychoanalyst with a focus on child therapy. Paula enjoyed a full life fueled by a strong sense of purpose. In 1967, she moved the family to the Philippines to enable her husband Tim to become the first General Counsel of the newly formed Asian Development Bank. She worked in a hospital offering counseling to patients and therapy at home to a mix of Filipinos and expatriates in Manila. Paula was chairman of English language training for the Women's Club at the Asian Development Bank. She wanted a daughter. She gave birth to three more children: Benjamin (1969-), Erica (finally a girl! 1971-) and Jonathan (1973-). The family returned to Washington, DC. in 1969. Never one to obsess or find a challenge too daunting, Paula persevered in her pioneering effort to become a non-MD Psychoanalyst while raising her eight children. During this time, she was a consultant, board member, lecturer, director, faculty member and therapist at institutions including the D.C. Institute of Mental Hygiene, Catholic University, Christ Child Institute for Children, Baltimore-D.C. Institute for Psychoanalysis, Potomac School, National Child Research Center, Beauvoir School, Sidwell Friends School, Smith College, Virginia School for Handicapped Children, Paul & Augustine Programs for Inner City Children and the League of Women Voters. She published three more times in 1970, 1975 and 1977. Paula had a strong sense of adventure and enjoyed a good laugh. The door to the house was never locked allowing all types of neighbors to stop by for a visit. Exchange students from China and South America added to the household of 10. The family travelled the national parks in a Winnebago. International travel included China, India, Africa, Mexico, Pakistan and Afghanistan. In 1982, when Mt. Kilimanjaro opened for tourism, she led much of the family to the crater rim. Over the past 35 years, her "super bowl" was the annual family reunion in Centerville, MA. These week long gatherings would include her husband Timothy and later her partner David Wheelwright (1921-2015), eight children, their wives/husband and her 27 grandchildren. Paula was guided by family, persistence, courage, compassion, strength and love. She always said "do what matters." To her teenage children, it was not entirely clear what she meant. Looking back on her life, there is no doubt what she meant. A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 27 at 2 p.m. at the Sidwell Friends School's Robert L. Smith Meeting Room, 3825 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, DC. Published in The Washington Post on May 7, 2019

