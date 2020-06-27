PAULA BERNS

PAULA WENDY BERNS
On Friday, June 26, 2020. WENDY BERNS of Arlington, VA. Beloved wife of Gerald Berns; loving mother of Brian (Helen) and Kittee (David Koen) Berns; dear grandmother of Ellis and Anson Berns. Graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020, 3 p.m. at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 27, 2020.