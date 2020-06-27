PAULA BERNS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PAULA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PAULA WENDY BERNS  
On Friday, June 26, 2020. WENDY BERNS of Arlington, VA. Beloved wife of Gerald Berns; loving mother of Brian (Helen) and Kittee (David Koen) Berns; dear grandmother of Ellis and Anson Berns. Graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020, 3 p.m. at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Graveside service
03:00 PM
King David Memorial Garden
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 541-1001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved