

PAULA OKEN HOROWITZ



Paula passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019, with family by her side. She was born October 14, 1927 in Washington, DC, where her parents Max and Sarah Oken owned a butcher shop. She graduated with honors from University of Maryland and received a Master's in Social Work from Catholic University. She went on to head the Adult Services division of Prince George's County Department of Social Services after many years in the department's Child Protective Services. The mother of Matt Horowitz (Michele) and Carolyn Amacher, she was preceded by her loving husband, Eli. Paula was blessed with four grandchildren, Eric, Lisa, Ezra, and Sam. She saw all of them to adulthood. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 12 at 9 a.m. at B'nai Israel Congregation, 6301 Montrose Road, Rockville MD 20852, followed by interment at Washington Cemetery in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey. Shiva will be held Saturday, April 13 at 8 p.m. at the home of Matthew and Michele Horowitz in Fulton, MD. Contributions may be made in her memory to Hadassah. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.