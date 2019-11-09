PAULA BONNIE KUGELMAN
(nee Holtzman)
On November 3, 2019, in Potomac Falls, VA. Wife of Alan Kugelman of Potomac Falls and mother of Michael Kugelman of Annapolis, MD. Survivors include Alan and Michael Kugelman; a brother, David Holtzman, of Ventnor, NJ; a daughter-in-law, Sarah Kugelman, and two grandchildren, Adam and Ari Jun, of Annapolis, MD; and many nieces. Paula was born to the late Doris and Alex Holtzman in 1948 in Philadelphia. She attended Northeast High School in Philadelphia. She went to Penn State University
to study psychology. She and her husband Alan married in 1969. She received a master's degree in social work from the University of Maryland. In 1979, shortly after the birth of son Michael, the young family began a long period of international living-Norway, Japan, France, and Belgium. During this time abroad, she led programs that provided counseling to foreign communities. Later in life, Paula lived in northern Virginia. For many years, she worked as a Traveller's Aid volunteer at Dulles International Airport. A major love in her final years was her two young grandsons, with whom she enjoyed reading, dancing, and singing. Services previously held.