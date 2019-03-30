Paula Sue Vickers
(Age 72)
Of Alexandria, VA passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Carnell Moore and her brother, Michael. Survivors include her beloved husband of 52 years, James W. Vickers; daughter,, Lisa Johnson (Paul); sons, Scott Vickers (Jennifer), Bryan Vickers (Katherine); seven beloved grandchildren and three brothers. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel 5755 Castlewellan Dr. Alexandria, VA 22315 on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 8009 Fort Hunt Rd, Alexandria, VA 22308 on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Homeward Trails or the . Please view and sign the family guestbook at