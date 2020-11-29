1/1
PAULETTE BECKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PAULETTE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Paulette Lucie Becker (Age 98)  
On Saturday November 14, 2020, Paulette L. Becker, longtime resident of Washington, DC died in Fairfax County, VA. Born and raised in Paris, France, she will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 71 years, Joseph F. Becker, whom she met at the end of World War II. She leaves behind her daughter Catherine Baum (Mark); son John Becker (Carla); and was the loving grandmother of Kelly Lynn, John Joseph and Christine Carter Becker. A private family service will be held at Columbia Gardens in Arlington, VA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved