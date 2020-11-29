

Paulette Lucie Becker (Age 98)

On Saturday November 14, 2020, Paulette L. Becker, longtime resident of Washington, DC died in Fairfax County, VA. Born and raised in Paris, France, she will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 71 years, Joseph F. Becker, whom she met at the end of World War II. She leaves behind her daughter Catherine Baum (Mark); son John Becker (Carla); and was the loving grandmother of Kelly Lynn, John Joseph and Christine Carter Becker. A private family service will be held at Columbia Gardens in Arlington, VA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store