PAULETTE BRYAN BOX
Paulette Bryan Box of Great Falls, VA, beloved and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, died of a MRSA infection on September 14, 2020 at the Reston Hospital Center in Reston, Va. Paulette was born June 6, 1948 in Atlanta, the child of Paul and Amelia Bryan. After marrying in 1967 and having two children, she became a registered nurse in 1976. She earned bachelor's and master's degrees at the University of Maryland and became a nurse practitioner, retiring in 2005. She loved taking care of her children and grandchildren, and enjoyed traveling with them and her husband to many places in the western U.S., Canada, and Europe.Survivors include Frank Box, her husband of 53 years; brother John Bryan and his wife Cheryl; brother David Bryan and his wife Katie; son Michael Box; daughter Laura Box Hutchinson and her husband William; granddaughters Meredith Box and Sydnee Baker; and grandson Will Hutchinson.Paulette's life was celebrated September 19 at the Adams-Green Funeral Home in Herndon, Va., and she was buried at the Arnon Cemetery in Great Falls. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
