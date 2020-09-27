1/1
PAULETTE BOX
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PAULETTE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PAULETTE BRYAN BOX  
Paulette Bryan Box of Great Falls, VA, beloved and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, died of a MRSA infection on September 14, 2020 at the Reston Hospital Center in Reston, Va. Paulette was born June 6, 1948 in Atlanta, the child of Paul and Amelia Bryan. After marrying in 1967 and having two children, she became a registered nurse in 1976. She earned bachelor's and master's degrees at the University of Maryland and became a nurse practitioner, retiring in 2005. She loved taking care of her children and grandchildren, and enjoyed traveling with them and her husband to many places in the western U.S., Canada, and Europe.Survivors include Frank Box, her husband of 53 years; brother John Bryan and his wife Cheryl; brother David Bryan and his wife Katie; son Michael Box; daughter Laura Box Hutchinson and her husband William; granddaughters Meredith Box and Sydnee Baker; and grandson Will Hutchinson.Paulette's life was celebrated September 19 at the Adams-Green Funeral Home in Herndon, Va., and she was buried at the Arnon Cemetery in Great Falls. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA 20170
(703) 437-1764
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved