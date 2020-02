Paulette S. Chapin



Born on November 23, 1929, peacefully passed away in her sleep on February 10, 2020. She was born in France to her late parents Paul and Emilie Bath and was married to her late husband Colonel Richard Howard Chapin. Paulette is survived by her daughter, Nancy Chapin Rekart; and two step-sons, James Chapin, Jeff Chapin.

Services are to be determined for Arlington National Cemetery at a later date on Demaine Funeral Home Springfield's website.