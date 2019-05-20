The Washington Post

PAULETTE SCHOFER  

On Sunday, May 19, 2019, PAULETTE SCHOFER of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of Stanley Schofer, loving mother of Gail (Eric) Hyman and Gregory (Cindy) Schofer, dear sister of Stuart Brodsky; cherished grandmother of Jacob, Rachel and Nicole Hyman and Noam, Jory and Talia Shofer. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 10 a.m. at Congregation Har Shalom, 11510 Falls Rd., Potomac, MD. Interment following at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Shiva will be observed Tuesday through Thursday evenings with minyan at 7:30 p.m. at the home of Gregory and Cindy Schofer. Memorial contributions may be made to Reach to Recovery in care of The . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001

Published in The Washington Post on May 20, 2019
