

PAULINA G. CHISLEY



"OUR MOTHER's MARK"

What great joy to have an awesome privilege of writing about our Mom, the late Evangelist Paulina Grace Hemphill Chisley, April 28,1929 - May 29, 2017. The short dash in between represents a meek, quiet woman who was yet dynamic and powerful in her demonstration of the love of GOD to Whom she dedicated her life, after marrying (George T. Chisley Sr., deceased) and birthing nine beautiful bouncing babies.

A native Washingtonian and graduate of Dunbar High School, she positioned herself as an activist and Pioneer of our family and the community.

Mrs. Chisley's devotion to GOD empowered her as a unique Clerk, Secretary and Teacher's Aide (with the Federal and DC governments) to assist our Dad in supporting the family; until stepping out of her comfort zone to become an entrepreneur of three businesses; including a Wedding Planner. Her "Round the Block Club" was a carryover from the time she and my Dad worked with "The Junior Police" (a successful 1960's citywide initiative).

Mom's love of GOD caused her to warmly embrace others as well as family in whatever their situation in life. Full of grace, humility and wisdom, her opinion was often sought after.

Spiritually, she served GOD and HIS people faithfully; from the start as a choir member, an usher, church clerk and secretary to that of an evangelist and President of The Evangelistic Association of KAHC, Inc.

Our Mother's life was by example. No one could ever say she boasted or bragged about herself, so GOD has allowed us to ... you, me and so many others who are so grateful to have experienced her phenomenal manner of love, respect and teachings on etiquette, forgiveness, and responsibility.

No doubt, she was one of the best caterers of her time, creating dishes and recipes that even the sick and shut-in held on to life for. They would give my parents their brightest smiles as soon as they smelled the food coming.

Impressed by her recipes, I wrote a short story, "Mom's Strawberry Shortcake" (from STORY POETRY An Inspirational Collection: Family and Friends We'll Meet Again & A Few Favorites) because it became famous among family, friends and even strangers.

Yes, Paulina Grace Hemphill Chisley touched so many people's lives; but her greatest achievement was leading her husband and children to proclaim and serve JESUS CHRIST as their own.

by Marguerite L Chisley