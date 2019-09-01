

Pauline Robert Bacaj



Pauline Robert Bacaj, 84, passed away Aug. 1, 2019 at her home in Alexandria after a yearlong struggle with pancreatic cancer.

Pauline was born June 6, 1935 in Verviers, just east of Liege, Belgium. She graduated from Lycée Liege and earned a degree from the Université de Liege before studying at Universitï¿½ï¿½ per Stranieri di Perugia, in the geographical center of Italy. It was there she met Dr. Taullah Bacaj.

The two married in September 1956 in Liege, and remained so until Taullah's passing in 1996. They returned to Italy and lived in Perugia until 1960, when they immigrated to Toledo, Ohio. Pauline and Taullah moved to Alexandria in 1961. She was active in the community, where she served as a volunteer in the Emergency Room at Inova Alexandria Hospital for 20 years and was a member of the Commonwealth Republican Women's Club.

Pauline is survived by her children, Faton (Lynne), of Encinitas, Calif.; Patrick (Elizabeth), of Morgantown, WV; and Nadine, of Alexandria; her grandchildren Eric (Becca), Jason, Robert, Carolyn, Alexandra, William, and Paul; and great-grandchildren Hudson, Sawyer and Everly.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Inova Health Foundation, Bacaj Memorial Education Fund, 8110 Gatehouse Road, 200E, Falls Church, VA 20042 (memo code A720).

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA, 22302 immediately followed by a reception for her family and their guests.