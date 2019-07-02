

PAULINE E. BOSTON



Pauline E. ( Pauline E. ( Smith ) Boston, age 98, passed away quietly and peacefully on June 29, 2019 at Brightview Senior Assisted Living in Edgewater, MD. Born October 19, 1920, in Baltimore, MD. Graduated from Montgomery Blair High School, Silver Spring, MD. Long-time resident of Bethesda, MD.

Preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Edward J. Boston; parents John M. Smith and Elizabeth R. Smith; sisters Lois L. Smith and Rosalie V. Koday and nephew Edward M. Koday. Survived by one nephew, John W. Koday of Edgewater, MD.

She worked for U.S. Civil Service Commission and U. S. Treasury Department in the 1940's. Lived and traveled overseas (Brazil, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Morocco and Ghana, and parts of Europe) with her husband who was with the U. S. Agency for International Development in the late 1950's and throughout the 1960's. Her interests in later life included needlework, rug hooking and gardening.

Visitation will be held at the Robert A. Pumphrey Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 12 Noon. Graveside service and interment will be private.

