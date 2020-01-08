

PAULINE CHIPOURAS CALOMIRIS



On Saturday, January 4, 2020, Pauline Calomiris of Washington, DC, peacefully passed; preceded by beloved husband of 61 years Peter Calomiris; devoted mother of Janet Sussman (David), Connie Korobkin (Alan) and George Peter (Artemis); adoring grandmother (Yiayia) of Kimberly (Kevin), David (Andy), Cristin (Piers), Peter, Alexander (Melissa), and Jonathan and great grandmother of Logan, Petra and Jameson. She was preceded in death by her brother John Chipouras (Marj). The family will receive visitors on Sunday, January 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Joseph Gawler's Sons Funeral Home, 5130 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20016. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 13 at 11 a.m. at Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral 2815 36th St & Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20007. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made In Memory of Pauline Calomiris to one of the following: The Barker Adoption Foundation, 7979 Old Georgetown Road, 1st Floor, Bethesda, MD 20814 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.