Pauline CaRico ( Age 95)
Passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Springfield, VA. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Carico; mother of Marie Snyder; sister of the late Christine Basco and Rex Miller; grandmother of Chris (Toni) and Scott (Kelly) Snyder; great-grandmother of Varick, Reanna and Kenzi Snyder; aunt of Geraldine Warner. Pauline was a member of numerous organizations including The Eastern Star, Amaranth, Association of Federal Government Employees, NARFE, International Organization of Women's Pilots "99's" and Silver Wings. Relatives and friends may visit at Virginia Hills Baptist Church, 6507 Telegraph Rd., Alexandria, VA 22310 on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 6 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Red Cross.