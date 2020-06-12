PAULINE GRAY

Pauline Adams Gray
Peacefully passed on Friday, May 29, 2020. Preceded in death, husband Leon A. Gray and sister Velma Francis. Survived by sons Joseph (Natercia) and Augustus (Alicia); sister Arcelia Sumlin; nephew, Tony Francis (Yvonne); 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, numerous cousins, a host of other relatives, and friends. Our hearts will forever be filled with the love and joy she brought to her family and friends.On Monday, June 15, 2020 visitation with the family will be from 10 to 11 a.m. A virtual celebration of Pauline's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Marshall's Funeral Home website. All are welcome to attend and participate. The internment will be at Harmony Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Pauline A. Gray to The Edward A. Hailes Scholarship Fund at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church or Alzheimer's Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 12, 2020.