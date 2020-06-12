PAULINE GRAY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PAULINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Pauline Adams Gray  
Peacefully passed on Friday, May 29, 2020. Preceded in death, husband Leon A. Gray and sister Velma Francis. Survived by sons Joseph (Natercia) and Augustus (Alicia); sister Arcelia Sumlin; nephew, Tony Francis (Yvonne); 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, numerous cousins, a host of other relatives, and friends. Our hearts will forever be filled with the love and joy she brought to her family and friends.On Monday, June 15, 2020 visitation with the family will be from 10 to 11 a.m. A virtual celebration of Pauline's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Marshall's Funeral Home website. All are welcome to attend and participate. The internment will be at Harmony Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Pauline A. Gray to The Edward A. Hailes Scholarship Fund at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church or Alzheimer's Association.   


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved