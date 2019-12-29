

Pauline Yvonne Hill (Age 78)



Died at home on Friday, December 27, 2019. She was born in Walden Heights, Vermont on June 22, 1941. She is survived by her husband Douglas Hill, daughter Nicola Stephens, son John Stephens, seven grandchildren, and two siblings Beatrice Griswold and Norbert LaPerle.

The second youngest of nine children, Pauline was the daughter of Irene and Philip LaPerle, who immigrated from Quebec and operated a dairy farm in Randolph Center, Vermont. Fresh berries and butternuts, sleigh rides, and swinging on the farmhouse porch were among her favorite memories from childhood. After graduating high school, Pauline practiced nursing, a profession which she continued through frequent moves around the country in support of her first husband's career in the U.S. Coast Guard. Pauline married Douglas Hill from Brookfield, Vermont on March 15, 2008, and celebrated her marriage at St. Leo the Great, Fairfax, Virginia on October 31, 2010. They resided in Bethesda, Maryland.

A funeral mass in memory of Pauline will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, January 2 at the Church of the Little Flower in Bethesda, Maryland. In spring of 2020, a memorial service will be held in Brookfield, Vermont, near her home town of Randolph Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory are gratefully received by .