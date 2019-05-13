The Washington Post

PAULINE "Polly" MILIUS

RAPP Funeral and Cremation Services
933 Gist Avenue
Silver Spring, MD
20910
(301)-565-4100
Notice
Pauline Milius "Polly"  

Died on April 12, 2019 at her home in Washington where she had lived for nearly a half-century. She was 77. A memorial service will be held on her birthday, May 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Cedar Lane Unitarian Universalist Church, 9601 Cedar Lane, Bethesda, MD. An additional service will be held in Louisville, KY on Friday, June 21 at 11 a.m. at St Matthew's Episcopal Church, 330 North Hubbards Lane, Louisville, KY. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the "Sideling Hill Fund (in memory of Pauline Milius)", at the Greater Washington Community Foundation, 1325 G St NW, Suite 480, Washington, DC 20005, www.thecommunityfoundation.org/donate.
Published in The Washington Post on May 13, 2019
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 565-4100
