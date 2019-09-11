

Pauline Lewis Rosendorf



Of Boynton Beach, FL, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the age of 95. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Frank Rosendorf and her parents, Joseph and Anna Lewis. Pauline is survived by her sons, Larry (late Miriam) Rosendorf and Alan (Dora Lee) Rosendorf; grandchildren, Jennifer (Eric) Lavey, Sara Rosendorf, and Kimberly (Steve) Hervitz; and great grandchildren, Emma and Mason Hervitz.

Funeral services and interment will be held at King David Memorial Gardens - Falls Church, VA on Wednesday, September 11, at 3 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the . In mourning at Homewood Suites by Hilton, 8130 Porter Road, Falls Church, VA 22042, immediately following the interment through 7 p.m.

Arrangements by SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC.